Sundowns confirm signing of defender Mdunyelwa

Defending DStv Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their defence with the acquisition of Chippa United player Zuko Mdunyelwa, the club announced on Thursday.

Mdunyelwa, who plays as a right-back, joins Sundowns after spending just over two years with the Chilli Boys.

The 22 year-old has made 14 appearances for Chippa this campaign.

Coming out of the development ranks of Cape Town City, Mdunyelwa made his first professional cameo in 2020 at Cape City after getting promoted to the first team due to his sterling performance performances in the club’s reserve team.

But, due to s lack of game time, he was then loaned out to Cape Umoya in the lower league, before being snapped up by Chippa in 2021.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has completed the signing of Zuko Mdunyelwa from Chippa United on a long-term deal,” wrote the club on their website.

“The 24-year-old defender joins The Yellow Nation as the first mid-season addition of the window after undergoing medicals and agreeing to contact terms with Mamelodi Sundowns.”

“Mdunyelwa’s started his journey in professional football featuring for Western Cape outfits Cape Town City FC and Cape Umoya FC before joining Chippa United in 2021.”

“Zuko’s performances for the Chilli Boys earned him a strong reputation in the football fraternity as a versatile full-back and he has played 13 of the Chilli Boys’ 15 matches thus far this season.”

Mdunyelwa will have to step up his game for a place in the starting line-up in coach Rulani Mokwena’s team.

With the club already having a strong defence, with five of them in the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, the new signing will have to be ready for stiff competition at the club.

Mdunyelwa becomes latest signing for the Pretoria club, who are reported to be looking to add more players in January.