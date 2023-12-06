Sundowns edge AmaZulu in Durban to maintain perfect start

Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Cape Town City to five points.

Mamelodi Sundowns have maintained their perfect start to the 2023-2024 season to 10 consecutive DStv Premiership matches with a narrow 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday.



Lucas Ribeiro scored the only goal of the match as the Brazilians extended the PSL-era record of winning all of their 10 opening fixtures of the new season.



Ribeiro opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Themba Zwane was pulled back inside the box by Mbongeni Gumede.

Zwane would have been through on goal and the referee Thabo Mkhabela had no choice but to point to the spot. Ribeiro picked up the ball and netted his seventh league goal of the season.



Peter Shalulile forced a good save out of a Usuthu goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela who parried his shot out for a corner on the half hour mark after the Namibian striker found himself one-on-one with the debutant.



The KwaZulu-Natal side ended the opening half stronger but they lacked the guile to punish Sundowns’ defence that gave away the ball cheaply to invite unwanted pressure.



The game got off to a frantic pace on a wet surface at King Zwelithini Stadium with both teams looking for an early goal. As you would expect under those weather conditions, tackles were also flying. That led to both benches also getting into a heated confrontation in the first half.

AmaZulu will feel aggrieved after Hendrick Ekstein’s goal in the 65th minute was ruled out for offside. Replays showed that the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was onside but the lines-man raised his flag to cut short the home team’s celebration.



The defending champions who came into the game on the back of a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo ran out of steam in the second stanza. They had to defend well to collect maximum points against a spirited AmaZulu.



The victory means Masandawana take their points tally to 30. They stretch their lead at the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Cape Town City to five points.



Rulani Mokwena’s charges have three games in hand over the Citizens. They will next face Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League Sunday.