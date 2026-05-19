Libyan giants Al-Ittihad in talks with Sundowns over Bafana duo

According to an insider privy to information, the Libyan giants will table offers for the Bafana Bafana stars at the end of the season.

Al-Ittihad SC are in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns for star midfielder Teboho Mokoena and defender Khuliso Mudau, Phakaaathi has learnt.

According to an insider privy to information, the Libyan giants will table offers for the Bafana Bafana stars at the end of the season.

“Teboho and Khuliso are on the list of players that coach Rulani Mokwena has submitted to the club management. Having worked with these players at Sundowns before, Mokwena believes that they will be a great addition to his new-look side,” said a source.

Mokoena still has three years left on his five-year contract with the Brazilians, while Mudau is also reportedly contracted to Sundowns until 2029, but the club has yet to confirm that deal, which he reportedly signed in January.

This means Al-Ittihad will have to pay a lot of money to Sundowns to land the Bafana duo.