Tshabalala likens next Champions League opponents to AS FAR

Having met a North African team during last year’s edition of the Caf Women’s Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala has an idea of what to expect when her charges face-off with Wadi Degla of Egypt in a Group B clash on Thursday.

Sundowns Ladies locked horns with Moroccan outfit AS Far at the inaugural tournament, with the teams playing to a goalless draw in the group stages.

The Pretoria outfit will now go up against Degla and Tshabalala reckons Egyptians and Moroccans have a similar style of play.

“In last year’s tournament, we had a team from the North when we played against AS FAR, we are now going to play against Wadi Delga who are similar to AS FAR. In terms of tactics and playing style, we know what to expect. We had a lot of concerns in the last game (against Bayelsa Queens) about the way we were giving away the ball,” said the Downs Ladies mentor.



Downs Ladies won their first game of the tournament after beating Bayelsa Queens 2-1 last Monday. And Tshabalala will be keen to see his charges continue their winning ways when they meet Degla on Thursday.

“Our pressing game was very good and we kept the ball enough, we frustrated them a little bit. Against Wadi, it will be great if we could fix that, I think that we will come out victorious. In terms of health status, we have a clean bill and are very good to go,” commented Tshabalala.