Former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker dies

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has passed on, the League announced on Thursday.



In a statement, the PSL said Becker succumbed to a long illness.



“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has just learned of the passing of Mr. Nande Becker former PSL Prosecutor, who succumbed to a long illness,” read the League statement.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Becker family for the loss of the patriarch of the family.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”



Becker left his job as the PSL prosecutor in December 2021 after serving the League for almost eight years. He was replaced by Zola Majavu.

Phakaaathi would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Becker family and friends.



May his soul rest in peace.