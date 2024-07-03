Sundowns legend weighs in on Mokwena imminent departure

"I thought we would start the new season with him,” said Ntombela.

While Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela is surprised by the club’s decision to part ways with Rulani Mokwena, he maintains that a return of just the DStv Premiership title last season was not good enough.

Mokwena also claimed the African Football League but lost two domestic cup finals to Orlando Pirates. The Brazilians were second best to the Buccaneers in the MTN8 and then ended the season with a defeat in the Nedbank Cup decider.

It was in the league where the Tshwane giants flourished on their way to a seventh successive championship crown that saw them go on an unbeaten run of 29 games.

“I didn’t see this coming after the season ended although the club was a little bit disappointed including us who are now supporters but I thought we would start the new season with him (Mokwena) being given another chance to try and win the Champions League because that is one of the things you need to do at a club like Sundowns,” Ntombela said on Radio 2000.

“According to Sundowns standards, It was not a good season so was the one before where we were close to winning the champions league. Everything was put on the plate for us but we didn’t take it. You would say it was not a good season for a club of Sundowns standards but to let the coach go is a little too harsh but I don’t know the behind the scenes.”

Mokwena and Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg endured a rocky professional working relationship. Their strained relations around the recruitment of players has led to the coach being let go.

“This thing of technical directors and sporting directors is not new to football. It has been there before and it only succeeds if the coach and the director are on the same understanding on what needs to happen,” said Ntombela who is a former head of technical at Masandawana.

“For short term, the coach is the reason why there are results or not. Long term, it is the sporting director who has to make sure that there are players who are coming to the club. The person who must decide a lot on the players who are coming in is the coach.

“The club can also bring in other players for the long term. When there are no results, the sporting director is not the one that is going to be fired. He can be fired if there are no players coming through.”