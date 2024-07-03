Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

3 Jul 2024

10:35 am

Sundowns line up possible replacement for Mokwena – report

Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat are said to be keen to appoint Mokwena as their new head coach.

Sundowns line up possible replacement for Mokwena?

Could Patrice Carteron become the new Mamelodi Sundowns head coach? (Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be eyeing Patrice Carteron as their next coach should they part ways with coach Rulani Mokwena as it was widely reported in South Africa on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Reports: Mokwena to leave Sundowns

As first reported by SABC Sport, Sundowns and Mokwena are in talks to cut ties following a breakdown in working relationship between the coach and sporting director Flemming Berg.

Now, Unplayable reports that Sundowns have found a target should the club and Mokwena agree to go their separate ways and that target is Carteron, who previously coached African giants Al Ahly.

“Former Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron is likely to be the new Head Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. The Frenchman has also previously coached TP Mazembe, Raja Casablanca, Zamalek and more recently with Qatar side Umm Salal.”

Carteron, who has also coached Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr, is currently in charge of Umm Salal SC in Qatar.

AS FAR keen on Mokwena

Meanwhile, Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat are said to be keen to appoint Mokwena as their new head coach.

Rabat are looking for a new coach following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi who is set to be announced as the new Kaizer Chiefs mentor this week.

ALSO READ: Gaston Sirino finally leaves Sundowns

African football journalist Micky Junior reports that Rabat are ready to open talks with Mokwena.

“AS FAR will do everything possible to land Rulani Mokwena as their new head coach to replace Nabi who has left to join Kaizer Chiefs! Efforts are now underway to get in contact with Rulani,” reported Micky Junior. 

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Rulani Mokwena

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion
Local Soccer Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure
Politics ‘Ramaphosa took me by surprise’: Groenewald’s call out of blue
Politics Madonsela clears up law on MPs implicated in state capture
Opinion Could Lesufi be spearheading a 5th column within ANC?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES