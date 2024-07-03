Sundowns line up possible replacement for Mokwena – report

Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat are said to be keen to appoint Mokwena as their new head coach.

Could Patrice Carteron become the new Mamelodi Sundowns head coach? (Ampe Rogerio/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be eyeing Patrice Carteron as their next coach should they part ways with coach Rulani Mokwena as it was widely reported in South Africa on Tuesday.



As first reported by SABC Sport, Sundowns and Mokwena are in talks to cut ties following a breakdown in working relationship between the coach and sporting director Flemming Berg.

Now, Unplayable reports that Sundowns have found a target should the club and Mokwena agree to go their separate ways and that target is Carteron, who previously coached African giants Al Ahly.

“Former Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron is likely to be the new Head Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. The Frenchman has also previously coached TP Mazembe, Raja Casablanca, Zamalek and more recently with Qatar side Umm Salal.”



Carteron, who has also coached Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr, is currently in charge of Umm Salal SC in Qatar.

AS FAR keen on Mokwena

Rabat are looking for a new coach following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi who is set to be announced as the new Kaizer Chiefs mentor this week.



African football journalist Micky Junior reports that Rabat are ready to open talks with Mokwena.

“AS FAR will do everything possible to land Rulani Mokwena as their new head coach to replace Nabi who has left to join Kaizer Chiefs! Efforts are now underway to get in contact with Rulani,” reported Micky Junior.