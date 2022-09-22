Sundowns moves that could happen before midnight

Ntokozo Gumede

The Premier Soccer League transfer window shuts down at midnight and there are still plenty of moves expected to happen at defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



Downs have already reinforced their team with the likes of Bongani Zungu, Terrence Mashego, Marcelo Allende, Abubeker Nasir.



Sundowns’ focus now is to trim their squad and we take a look at the potential departures from Chloorkop.

Gift Motupa

The former Bidvest Wits and Baroka striker was expected to lead the front line at Sundowns when he arrived in 2020. However, injuries hampered his progress at the high-demanding Brazilians, and with Peter Shalulile being the paper that Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena write their line-up on, Motupa’s time at Downs is as good as done.

Kermit Erasmus

The versatile attacker has been starved of game time, and to spark more fuel to the notion that he has become surplus to requirements at the club, his squad number was reallocated to new signing Allende, who has hit the ground running.

The Chilean is a player almost similar to Erasmus, and is perceived to be a direct replacement for the former Orlando Pirates striker. Cape Town City and SuperSport are understood to be Erasmus’ most likely destination.

Jody February

The young goalkeeper has shown much potential when he broke into Ajax Cape Town’s (now known as Cape Town Spurs) team in the 2016/17 season. Sundowns snapped the former junior international and loaned him to Ajax and various clubs such as Swallows FC.

With new signing Ronwen Williams having played all game so far this season, it is unlikely that February will claim the second choice stake ahead of veterans Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse.

Lyle Lakay

The case of Laky is a tricky one, especially with the recent arrival Masgego. Downs coach, Mokwena, said the club were not planning to reinforce the left-back position but when Mashego became available, they had no choice but to snatch him up from City.

Sundowns already have Aubrey Modiba as the, to a certain extent, preferred choice at left-back, and with Mashego in the frame, Lakay is likely to fall down the pecking order.