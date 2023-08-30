Sundowns not taking Polokwane City lightly

Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba is expecting a tough encounter against Polokwane City.

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their league campaign against DStv Premiership returnees Polokwane City on Wednesday after a weekend of no action.



Sundowns narrowly beat Richards Bay 1-0 in their last encounter, while Rise and Shine will be looking to make amends following the 3-2 loss to Golden Arrows last Saturday.



Versatile defender Aubrey Modiba is expecting a tough encounter against the team that won promotion back in top-flight football, three years after being relegated to the national first division.



“Preparations have been going well after a few days off and we are pushing hard at training so that we keep on winning our games,” Modiba said ahead of the game at Peter Mokaba Stadium.



“We have to do well so that we can keep the momentum going because if you lose one game, it can hurt you badly.



“We are expecting a very tough match. I think they have done fairly well because they are fifth on the log and it shows that they are doing something good, so we are expecting a difficult game.



“They are playing in their own backyard, but I think we are ready for the game and we will be able to do well.”



City are sitting fifth after four games with two wins and two defeats, while Sundowns are riding the crest of the wave with five wins in a row.