Only God can judge me, insists Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns might have started the new season like a house on fire, winning all their six games in all competitions.



However, the constant notion that Rulani Mokwena inherited a winning team is clearly rubbing him up the wrong way.



Mokwena has once again taken a slight dig at his detractors, refusing even to take credit for Junior Mendieta’s wonderfully crafted goal with Lucas Ribeiro in the win over Richards Bay.



“You know the saying right?” Mokwena said while also addressing his critics.



“It’s a saying that is doing the rounds that anyone can coach Sundowns, so any coach can bring that goal, so I don’t want to talk about it.



“It’s the quality of the players – and we’ve got good players – but it’s a beautiful goal and we have scored so many goals this season, in fact even last season we scored some amazing goals.”



He added: “Nothing has changed, its just that the players know each other better and there’s continuity and a lot of hard work from the technical team and we have a good squad and that makes a huge difference.”



The 36-year-old was also asked how he deals with the pressure of Sundowns on the back of a successful spell under previous coach Pitso Mosimane and the legacy he wants to leave behind.



“I’d rather not answer that because I always tell you guys that I’ve got different set of rules and everything I say is interrogated,” said a visibly emotional Mokwena.



“Everything I say is misconstrued and sometimes deliberately so because people want to paint a narrative about me that does not exist. But I accept because only God can judge me.



“I try to do my best everyday like Jesus Christ and please don’t say that I’m comparing my myself to Jesus, I know you will say that.



“I’m clearly saying I’m not but I’m taking reference from the book. I’m saying if the greatest of all that walked on this planet was scrutinised and misinterpreted and killed for truth and honesty then who am I?

“I’d rather not answer that because God knows my heart and sometimes it’s painful because I’m human too but I’ll soldier on.”



Sundowns play Polokwane City tomorrow aiming for a sixth straight DStv Premiership win.