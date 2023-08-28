Mgosi August 28, 2023 | 12:37 pm

By Mgosi Squad

28 Aug 2023

12:37 pm

Sundowns set sights on Pirates duo as they look to bolster squad

Sundowns show interest in Pirates duo

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have rekindled their interest in Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be actively seeking to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes in September.

The notable news is that the Tshwane giants have set their sights at Orlando Pirates, targeting Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule, Phakaaathi has been told.

Recent reports have also indicated that Sundowns had restarted talks with Cape Town City regarding the potential transfer of Khanyisa Mayo.

However, fresh insights reveals that Mayo is currently hesitant about moving to a local team, favouring the prospect of maintaining availability should a European club express interest.

According to an informed source, this uncertainty has prompted Sundowns to broaden their scope and consider the duo from Pirates.

Their preference is clear – securing either Lorch or Pule would be a welcome outcome for them. But the hindrance could be that Pirates are reported to have recently secured extended contract agreements with both Pule and Lorch.

Nonetheless, the same insider maintains that a pathway for a move might materialise.

This is due to the fact that Pirates find themselves with an excess of attacking talents, potentially leading them to capitalise on one of their star players, if a compelling offer comes their way.

