By Sibongiseni Gumbi

PSL fines Chiefs, orders them to write apology

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy. (Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs found themselves once again facing the PSL disciplinary committee’s judgement for the misbehaviour of their fans. 

The incident occurred a couple of weeks back, and in a Tuesday afternoon hearing, they were handed a fine of R100 000 as a consequence.

The turmoil arose when Chiefs supporters took their discontent to a rowdy level, bombarding their coach Molefi Ntseki with objects after the team’s 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy. 

Shedding light on the matter, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed, “I can confirm that earlier this morning Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer two charges of misconduct relating to the missile throwing incident otherwise known as spectator misbehaviour in their fixture against TS Galaxy.”

In a demonstration of accountability, the club pleaded guilty to the charges and subsequently faced conviction. 

After weighing the details for appropriate punishment, the PSL DC outlined the ruling: Kaizer Chiefs were handed a fine of R100 000. 

Within this amount, R30 000 is suspended, pending their behaviour over the next 24 months, with a condition that they avoid repeating the same offence.

Effectively, the club is required to pay R70 000, and they are also held responsible for covering the costs of the disciplinary sitting. 

The costs, according to Majavu will be administered by the league and then added to the R70 000 fine. 

The disciplinary action didn’t stop at the monetary aspect—it also extended to expressing remorse and making amends.

“They were further directed to send a written apology to the League and the sponsors and also to carry that apology on their website,” Majavu highlighted.

DC makes recommendations to Chiefs 

Furthermore, the disciplinary committee made a series of recommendations, which will be detailed in a written ruling. 

Chiefs will be the first to receive these suggestions, and the ball will be in their court to decide whether to implement them. 

They also have the option to share these recommendations with the public.

“The DC also made several recommendations, which would be contained in a written ruling. 

“Those will be shared first with Kaizer Chiefs, and it will be up to Kaizer Chiefs to elect whether to implement them or not. 

“And they will also have a choice to publicise those recommendations,” added Majavu.

