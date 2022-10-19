Sundowns reclaim top spot in dramatic win

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns might have won their DStv Premiership match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, but the Masandawana faithful were not pleased with referee Michael Mosemeng’s handling of the match.

ALSO READ: Dolly strike saves Chiefs blushes as they draw with Galaxy

The defending champions beat Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela’s side 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but the supporters felt that the scoreline should have been more emphatic.



The man in the middle denied Downs two penalties, each appeal on either side of the interval. The first uproar was when Thabo Khiba brought down Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino in the 23rd minute. The pacey Uruguayan charged into the box after some fine combination-play with Themba Zwane. However, Mosemeng waved play-on.



Just before the hour mark, Bafana Ba Style had another call for a spot kick as again Sirino was the victim of a harsh tackle. The referee did not give any time of day to Sundowns’ appeal.

ALSO READ: Why Sundowns have not been dominant this season

It was Siphele Mkhulise’s goal that gave Masandawana all three points and fired them backto the summit. Mkhulise’s goal was created by the ever-skillful Zwane, who dazzled his way past Marumo’s backline.

The ball ultimately fell for Mkhulise, who had acres of space before firing past Washington Arubi.

Meanwhile, Malesela’s troubles continue to mount as his team find themselves at the foot of the log after one win from 10 games, collecting a total of nine points.

