Dolly strike saves Chiefs blushes as they draw with Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive frailties came to the fore again as they were held to a 2-2 draw by TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium last night.

Galaxy will be happy to have got away with a point after surviving a flurry of Chiefs attacks, especially in the second half.

Chiefs got off to a good start when Ashley Du Preez scored just six minutes into the match. He was nicely set through on goal by George Matlou and he made up for bad misses in past games.

Amakhosi could have found another goal but they just could not find the right balls in the final third to make it count.

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic made an early change and brought on the experienced Bernard Parker for Lifa Hlongwane.

It proved to be an inspired change with the former Chiefs striker having an immediate impact, scoring with a header in only his second touch of the match.

Djakarida Traore put Galaxy in the lead a few minutes later and they took it to half time. They however sat back and allowed Chiefs to dictate the game in the second half.

And this backfire when Keagan Dolly equalised with just less than 10 minutes to the end. He scored with a brilliantly taken free kick.

The free kick wa a debatable decision by the referee who had initially waved play on. But he had second thoughts and called for the freekick just outside the Galaxy box.

Melusi Buthelezi pulled off an unbelievable save to deny Yusuf Maart three minutes from the end as Chiefs looked for a late winner.

The point left Chiefs in fifth place with 18 points after 12 games. Galaxy remained 11th with a disappointing 12 points after 11 games.

Zwane will hope his defence will be less festive when they visit AmaZulu in an important MTN8 semi finals second leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.