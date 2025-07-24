Sundowns unveil home and away kits for 2025/26 season

Sundowns spokesperson Tiyani Mabunda said the new jersey reflects the club’s unique style of play.

Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their new PUMA home and away kits for the 2025/26 season.



The home kit is in the traditional yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks, while the alternate kit features a white shirt, white pants and blue socks.



“The new look Sundowns kit is a celebration of the style of play that has earned this amazing Club eight PSL titles in a row, a Champions League star and many other accolades not least of which was their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup where that skill and style was on display for all to see,” said Brett Bellinger, PUMA SA Marketing Director.



“The kit pays homage to this in a beautiful way with the underarm print using the unique, almost kaleidoscopic pattern inspired by traditional hand-dyed fabric combined with traced movements from analysing Mamelodi Sundowns games.”

Sundowns spokesperson Tiyani Mabunda said the new jersey reflects the club’s unique style of play, the shoe-shine-and-piano.

“This jersey reflects our identity and unique style of play, shoe-shine-and-piano, which was on display at the FIFA Club World Cup. Our style of play which is synonymous with patient build up play, style and flair, is what our supporters are accustomed to. Whenever Masandawana raise their hands when they sing or wave to push on the players, they will display our identity which will remind the players of what the supporters expect of them,” said Mabunda.

Sundowns will begin their 2025/26 season with an MTN8 quarter final clash against Richards Bay at home at the Lucas Moripe Stadium next Sunday.