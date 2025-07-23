Betway PSL

Sundowns’ Ribeiro linked with ‘blockbuster’ transfer

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

23 July 2025

'Pyramids is in advanced negotiations with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns,' tweeted Ahmed Shobeir.

Lucas Ribeiro - Mamelodi Sundowns

Lucas Ribeiro has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Pyramids FC. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are in advanced talks with Egyptian giants Pyramids over a deal for Lucas Ribeiro, according to former Egyptian player turned media personality Ahmed Shobeir.

“Pyramids is in advanced negotiations with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns to sign the Brazilian winger Lucas Ribeiro Costa,” read a tweet from Shobeir on Tuesday.

‘Blockbuster Deal’

“Honestly, if Pyramids manages to secure the player, it will be a blockbuster deal and a very strong addition to the Pyramids team, especially since they want to sign a new winger to replace Ibrahim Adel.”

Brazilian forward Ribeiro had another fantastic season with Sundowns, helping them win the Betway Premiership for an eighth successive season.

Scoring for Sundowns

He also scored against Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final, though it was the Egyptian giants who lifted the trophy, beating Masandawana 3-2 on aggregate.

Ribeiro has been nominated for the two main Premier Soccer League Awards this season – the PSL Footballer of the Season Award and the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Award. He also finished the season as the top scorer in the Premiership, with 16 goals.

Betway Premiership Brazil Egypt Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

