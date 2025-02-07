Sundowns v Pirates – three key match-ups

Who will be the game-changer in this Betway Premiership title showdown?

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena is set to go up against Orlando Pirates again on Saturday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns host Orlando Pirates at Loftus in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, in by far the most important game of the season so far.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Williams expecting another close encounter against Pirates

Sundowns can go nine points clear at the top with a win over the Buccaneers, a result that would leave the seven-time reigning champions nailed on to make it eight on the spin.

Pirates, however, are putting up a serious fight this season in the battle for league honours. A win for them would put the Buccaneers just three points behind Masandawana, with a game in hand.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three key match-ups that could decide who takes the spoils.

Lucas Ribeiro v Paseka Mako

Lucas Ribeiro. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

If Sundowns remain a cut above the rest in the domestic game, their standout attacking player is undoubtedly Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro. For the last couple of seasons, Ribeiro has been brilliant for Masandawana, both as a creative force and a reliable goalscorer.

Ribeiro usually plays from the right side of attack for Sundowns, meaning left back Paseka Mako must be at his best on Saturday. Mako has returned from injury to take over the left back role, which has also helped as it allows Namibian Deon Hotto to push further up the field. The 30 year-old has plenty of experience, but he will need all of it with Ribeiro running at him.

Teboho Mokoena v Makheleni Makhaula

Makhehleni Makhaula. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mokoena is widely regarded as the best central midfielder in the country, the Bafana international enjoying a stellar 2024 with club and country. A genuine box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal and tireless energy, Mokoena will look to run the game from the middle of the park on Saturday.

Key to stopping that for Pirates could well be Makhaula, who at 35 years young is enjoying a standout campaign in a Buccaneers shirt. Makhaula’s tenacity has been vital for Pirates this season, to the extent that his absence through suspension was sorely felt in last month’s rare loss to Cape Town City.

Relebohile Mofokeng v Zuko Mdunyelwa/Khuliso Mudau

Relebohile Mofokeng (centre) celebrates after scoring the winner against Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Young Relebohile Mofokeng already has previous in breaking Sundowns hearts. Mofokeng’s brilliant winner in the Nedbank Cup final kept up Jose Riveiro’s amazing record in knockout competitions and prevented Masandawana from doing the league and cup double.

Mofokeng is enjoying another fine season in a Pirates shirt. It could be his last playing for the Buccaneers if rumours of a move overseas materialise. And he will no doubt be determined to sign off with a Betway Premiership title to his name. Mofokeng usually plays off the left wing for Pirates, and that could put him up against Sundowns right back Zuko Mdunyelwa.

ALSO READ: Riveiro happy with Pirates’ start in title race

Mdunyelwa has started Sundowns’ last two Premiership matches, with Masandawana not conceding in either match. Mudau has far more experience, and one wonders if that could get him the nod for this game. But he does seem to have fallen out of favour with Miguel Cardoso. Whoever plays, they will have their work cut out against the trickery, speed and finishing ability of Mofokeng.