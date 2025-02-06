Sundowns’ Williams expecting close encounter against Pirates

Sold-out signs went up as early as early last week for the much-anticipated Betway Premiership match.

Ronwen Williams with the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour at Chloorkop on Thursday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns might be on free-scoring run ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the -table clash against Orlando Pirates, but their captain Ronwen Williams is expecting a close encounter when the teams renew rivalries at Loftus Versfeld.

Sold-out signs went up as early as early last week for the much-anticipated Betway Premiership match.



The Brazilians are in a rich vein of form, having scored 14 goals in their last four matches across all competitions while the Buccaneers have found the back of the net on eight occasions in the same number of matches.

ALSO READ: Riveiro hails Pirates ‘second to none’ display against Sekhukhune

Sundowns edged this encounter in the league last season after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Pirates at Orlando Stadium. The corresponding match ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Loftus and Williams expects yet another cagey affair.

“Both teams have been doing well and we know these games are won on small margins. If you look at the last few games we’ve played against them, there hasn’t been a high score but the football has been of the highest quality,” Williams said during a press conference and FIFA Club World Cup trophy tour at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters on Thursday.

“It’s two powerhouses of South African football and in Africa that are doing well so it’s going to be a good game. Obviously, we haven’t prepared yet because we had other games to focus on and that’s how we are as Mamelodi Sundowns, we take each game and give it the importance it deserves and now it’s time to focus on Orlando Pirates.”

A victory for Pirates will narrow the gap between them and Sundowns to three points with the former having a game in hand. As much as bragging rights are at stake, Williams is looking to put some distance between them and the Soweto giants.

“I know that this is the game that everyone has been looking forward to and I think it has come at a perfect time for both teams because we’re playing a good quality brand of football. When we have to grind out results, both teams know how to do that as well,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sundowns thump SuperSport in the Tshwane derby

“For us, the most important thing is three points because they will take us nine points ahead of them. As much as they’re bragging rights, for us three points are the most important thing and we’re looking forward to doing that at home.”