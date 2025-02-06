Ertugral rewarded for fast start as Cape Town City head coach

Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli wins Player of the Month.

Cape Town City head coach Muhsin Ertugral was rewarded for a fantastic start to his interim spell on Thursday, as he picked up the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month Award for January.

Ertugral took up the reins at City after Eric Tinkler was sacked, and started with 1-0 home wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The former Amakhosi and Buccaneers mentor then saw his side lose 1-0 to Marumo Gallants, but they finished off their Premiership results in January with a 2-1 home win over Richards Bay.

New City coach incoming?

Ertugral is expected to leave the position of head coach at the end of this season, to take up the role of Technical Director at City.

Former Ajax Cape Town head coach Andries Ulderink is reported by SABC Sport to be the favourite to take over as head coach.

Reward for Boyeli

Sekhukhune United’s Congolese striker Andy Boyeli won Player of the Month for January, after he scored four Premiership goals, including a hat-trick at SuperSport United on January 12. Boyeli also scored away to AmaZulu on January 8.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro won Goal of the Month for his acrobatic finish at Magesi FC on January 22.