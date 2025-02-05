Sundowns thump SuperSport in the Tshwane derby

Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammate Lucas Ribeiro Costa during a Betway Premiership match against Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 05 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped SuperSport United by 3-0 in what was a one-sided Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tashreeq Matthews helped himself to a brace after new signing Jayden Adams’ opening goal in the first half set the Brazilians on their way to an emphatic victory.

Masandawana started the match on the front foot with Lucas Ribeiro firing the first warning shot in the seventh minute, but his effort which was aided by a touch from United goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa came off the upright.

Adams was not to be denied when latched on to a diagonal pass by Zuko Mdunyelwa from right. The former Stellenbosch FC midfielder steadied himself before putting the ball beyond the clutches of the advancing Mbanjwa in the 11th minute.

Eight minutes later, Peter Shalulile should have doubled his side’s lead but he was denied by the frame of the goal from a turnover ball on the edge of United’s box.

Matthews made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time with a simple finish from a Shalulile assist. Ronwen Williams played a routine long ball forward to Shalulile who laid the ball perfectly for Matthews to extend the lead.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori just didn’t have answers to Sundowns’ onslaught in the Tshwane derby. Matthews completed his brace four minutes after restart with Ribeiro turning provider from the left side of attack.

For Downs, it was a perfect warm-up for Saturday’s epic clash against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld. The Buccaneers will certainly provide a much tougher test against the reigning league champions in a match that will in all likelihood shape the title race.

With the game against the Soweto giants in mind, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso substituted the influencial Ribeiro with 40 minutes left to play to give Thapelo Maseko a run.

The result was no longer in doubt and Miguel’s men took their foot off the paddle in the second stanza. Gavin Hunt and his team have now gone five league matches without victory.

It went from bad to worse for SuperSport as young Siyabonga Ndebele was sent off for a second bookable offence with three minutes of regulation time to play.