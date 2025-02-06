Riveiro hails Pirates ‘second to none’ display against Sekhukhune

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates reacts during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was delighted with his team’s performance during the hard-fought victory over Sekhukhune United.

This comes after the Buccaneers edged Sekhukhune 2-1 in a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.



Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula scored the goals for Pirates, while Linda Mntambo netted the consolation goal for Babina Noko.

“It’s an excellent result, massive three points for us. One more achievement to win here against Sekhukhune,” said Riveiro after the game.

The Buccaneers came under a lot of pressure from the hosts and Riveiro admits that the introduction of former Pirates player Mntambo made it hard for him to deal with the constant threat from Babina Noko.

“Once they introduced the last subs, gambling a bit and looking at the striker with Linda in between the lines, it was a little bit difficult to contend. We gave away a lot of balls, a lot of fouls.

“Actually I think their goal came from one situation, where we had a good transition that we didn’t read well and immediately we’re defending a lot in our box.

“Anyway, one more game to put in our bag in terms of resilience. We’re coming from a derby, a tough one. It was a really demanding week for the team. And for the behaviour of the team, the performance was second to none,” commented Riveiro.



Pirates will next face log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in what is expected to be a mouthwatering Betway Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.



The Brazilians, who walloped SuperSport United 3-0 on Wednesday evening, currently lead second-placed Pirates by six points going into this match, but the Buccaneers have a match in hand over them and a victory at Loftus will go a long way in Pirates’ quest to win the league title this season.