SuperSport and TUT birth TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

DStv Premiership side SuperSport United are the latest top flight side in the country to have a ladies team after partnering with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Hollywoodbets Super League team to form TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC.

The club made the announcement of their new ladies team on Tuesday.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football instructed teams to form women teams, which will be mandatory for any club competing in either the Caf Champions League or the Caf Confederation Cup.

SuperSport are set to compete in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

The joint-venture between SuperSport and TUT will see Matsatsantsa men’s senior and DStv Diski Challenge teams play their home games for the 2023/24 season at the university.

The PSL side’s CEO Stan Mathews is delighted with the partnership especially with the two institutions having a history of working together.

“SuperSport with TUT have a history that goes back to 25-years ago when TUT was our first team training ground. We have former TUT students who joined our organisation on internships and have made an impact on the sporting landscape and last season we started playing PSL matches at TUT Stadium,” said the SuperSport CEO.

“With this solid foundation, we are proud to partner with TUT in our maiden voyage into women’s football with the launch of TUT Matsatsantsa women’s team.”

Tshwane University of Technology’s Executive Director for SAED, Dr Shadrack Nthangeni says the University is extremely proud and excited about the momentous partnership with SuperSport United.

Nthangeni says women’s football is important all over the world and they are always striving to produce athletes who are doing well in both education and sports.

“Through this partnership, we will realise our strategic goal of producing future-ready graduates, performing brilliantly in both sport and academics. We also wish to highlight the important role of women’s football, not just locally but globally. Football is a powerful means of enabling women to fulfil their potential both in sport and in society and we are here for that – to be part of this significant occasion,” said Nthangeni