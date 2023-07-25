Ellis and Banyana back in training ahead of Argentina clash

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana are back in training after coach Desiree Ellis gave the squad some time off on Monday following their heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Sweden at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ellis says it was crucial for the players to take some time off after the team was narrowly edged out by the Swedes in a Group G tie At Wellington Regional Stadium. The Banyana coach and the players returned to training on Tuesday and Ellis says it was vital for the players to come back fresh ahead of their game against Argentina at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

“The day off was very important just to take a day off, go out and have a cup of coffee, walk around and if you want to shop just shop – just to take the mind off and the batteries are refreshed now. Everyone is eager and looking forward to the next game. We know how big the game is and we know we have to win the game,” said the Banyana coach.

“My sister and my brother-in-law are here. So, I could visit them. It was nice just to catch up because I don’t see them often and that is the purpose of the day off, whether you want to lie in, whether you want to read or watch TV, just whatever you want to do but take that time off and come back refreshed.”

Meanwhile, Ellis confirmed that Banyana’s goal-scorer in the Sweden game Hilda Magaia is also back in training. The midfielder got injured while scoring the goal for the South Africans and she was subsequently replaced Gabriela Salgado. However, the Limpopo born player is available for selection in the battle for maximum points against La Albiceleste.

“Hilda took part in the whole training session, actually everyone. We have a clean bill of health. We always make sure that we have a clean bill of health and it’s fantastic to the medical team as well as the conditioning team to make sure that everyone is ready,” she added.

Both Banyana and Argentina head into this clash after losing their opening games, with the South Americans having been beaten 1-0 by Italy. Maximum points for either will be vital to have a good chance of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.