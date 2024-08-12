Local Soccer

12 Aug 2024

Tau to join Rulani at Wydad?

'A player like Percy Tau, among others, is of course someone we are interested in signing,' said Wydad official Saad Drib.

Percy Tau - Al Ahly

Percy Tau is on the radar of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Wydad Casablanca have confirmed they are interested in signing Percy Tau, who looks to be on the brink of leaving Al Ahly, after reportedly falling out with Ahly’s Swiss coach Marcel Koller.

Wydad have just appointed Rulani Mokwena as their head coach, and it is hardly surprising that he would be interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star.

“We are in a phase of renewing Wydad’s squad, and we are looking for experienced players to replace those who have left, like Yahya Jabrane, Ayoub El Amloud, and Yahia Attiyat Allah,” said Wydad official Saad Drib according to the Egyptian website kingfut.com.

“A player like Percy Tau, among others, is of course someone we are interested in signing.”

