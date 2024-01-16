Three Mali players who could break Bafana hearts

The Eagles are packed with an array of overseas-based talent.

Mali captain Hamari Traore, seen here against the Ivory Coast in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, is playing in his fourth Afcon finals. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mali, Bafana Bafana’s opponents in their opening Group E Africa Cup of Nations qualifier today, boast an array of talented players from overseas-based clubs.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three players Bafana are likely to have to look out for when the two teams meet at the Stade Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo.

Hamari Traore

Hamari Traore. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Mali captain and right back left France after a long stint with Rennes this season to join Real Sociedad in La Liga. He has immediately established himself as a regular in San Sebastian, making 19 league appearances for Sociedad.

A regular as Mali breezed through Afcon qualification, Traore is playing in his fourth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations finals, and will hope Mali can do better than they have in the previous three editions, where despite twice topping their group, they have not made it past the last 16.

Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma. Pic: Issouf SANOGO / AFP

The 27 year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder comes to the Afcon as arguably the biggest name in the Mali squad, and will be heavily relied upon to keep his side ticking over in midfield, starting against Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

Bissouma first came to the fore at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League, before Tottenham signed him at the start of the 2022/23 season.

While he has been a regular in Ange Postecoglou’s side in the current campaign, Bissouma has also been sent off twice, and will have to keep his discipline at the Afcon.

Kamory Doumbia

This 20 year-old attacking midfielder is the rising star of the Mali team, bagging five goals in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying to help propel his team to the Ivory Coast with 15 out of 18 possible points at the top of their group.

Doumbia is on the books of Ligue 1 side Reims in France, but is on loan this season at another Ligue 1 side, Brest.

And he comes into the tournament in cracking form, having scored all four goals for Brest in a 4-0 win over Lorient on December 20.