16 Jan 2024

03:31 pm

Bafana’s Percy Tau – I would love to win the Afcon

'We believe this is our moment to grow as a country and to try and do something special,' said the Bafana attacker.

Percy Tau - Bafana Bafana

Percy Tau believes Bafana Bafana. can win the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau has said he dreams of lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, as South Africa prepare to take on Mali on Tuesday evening in their opening Group E Match at the Stada Amadou Gon Koulibaly in Korhogo.

“It is a dream for me to win it, I would love to win it, and I think everyone in our squad shares the same dream,” Tau said at a press conference the day before the game.

Many may see this as unrealistic, given Bafana’s standing in the continental game, and but while Tau admits that South Africa have underachieved at this tournament overall, he still believes that they can shine in the Ivory Coast.

‘We have tried our best’

“Everyone has their perception of the national team, we have tried our best, we still try out best and … try to grow as a country.

“I don’t think we have had so much success, we have only won one Afcon, so you can’t praise us that much. We really want to do better in these competitions, we believe this is our moment to grow as a country and to try and do something special.”

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana percy tau

