Three talking points from the Betway Premiership

Phakaaathi looks at three talking points from this weekend’s action.

The 2025/26 season started with a bang this past weekend, with all but one opening game failing to produce a goal. And that match was the Limpopo derby between Polokwane City and Magesi FC, which ended in a goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.



It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for the ‘PSL Big Three’ – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns – as only one of them was able to get maximum points in the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.



Phakaaathi looks at three talking points from this weekend’s action:



Bright start for Chiefs



Kaizer Chiefs started the season on a high note, beating the 10-man Stellenbosch FC outfit 2-0 in a dramatic encounter played at a sold-out Athlone Stadium on Sunday. A well-taken free kick by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and a late penalty from Glody Lilepo gave Amakhosi a great start to the 2025/26 season. It was a typical game of two halves with Stellies dominating the first half despite having to play most of it with 10 men after Siviwe Nkwali was shown a red card for a professional foul on Mduduzi Shabalala. The second half belonged to Chiefs, and they deserved their win in the end.



Pirates come unstuck against Sekhukhune



Orlando Pirates suffered a 1-0 loss at home at the Orlando Stadium against a determined Sekhukhune United outfit on Saturday evening. Siphesihle Mkhize scored the winner for Babina Noko just after the break. The Buccaneers were unlucky not to earn a point from this encounter as they hit the upright twice. Daniel Cardoso hit his post in the 11th minute while trying to clear a cross from Deon Hotto, and later in the game, Mbekezeli Mbokazi also saw his header hit the upright. But in the end, it was Babina Noko who walked away with all the points on offer.

Sundowns get title defence off to stuttering start

Mamelodi Sundowns’ defence started with a stutter in Gqeberha as they could only draw their league opener against Chippa United. Arthur Sales gave the defending champions the lead in the first half, but Khaya Mfecane’s equaliser in the second half ensured the Chilli Boys claimed a deserved point at home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. It was Chippa coach Sinethemba Badela’s first game in charge of the Chilli Boys, and it was a good start for him against his former team, Sundowns.

The Betway Premiership continues midweek, with all 16 teams in action on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Fixtures (all the games start at 7.30pm:



Tuesday



Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu – Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates – Dr Molemela Stadium

Orbit College vs Siwelele FC – Dobsonville Stadium



Wednesday



Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City – FNB Stadium

Durban City vs Chippa United – Chatsworth Stadium

Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay FC – King Zwelithini Stadium

Magesi FC vs Stellenbosch FC – Seshego Stadium

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy – Peter Mokaba Stadium

