Zamalek not interested in free agent Tau

Rumours linking Percy Tau with a move to Egyptian giants Zamalek are wide of the mark, according to sources who spoke to Phakaaathi. Tau is currently a free agent after parting ways with Qatar SC at the end of last season.

The Bafana Bafana forward previously spent four years with Zamalek’s fierce rivals Al-Ahly, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion. Any move to Zamalek would undoubtedly split opinion between the two sets of supporters, given Tau’s connection to the Red Devils.

Instead, his name has been linked with MC Alger, where head coach Rulani Mokwena is said to be an admirer. Mokwena had also hoped to lure Tau back to Mamelodi Sundowns during his final season in charge of the Brazilians.

With the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco kicking off in December, the 31-year-old is racing against time to secure a new club, regain top form and force his way into Hugo Broos’s Bafana Bafana squad. Multiple sources in Egypt have dismissed the Zamalek speculation, with one insisting the White Knights “were never interested”.

“It’s very unlikely that the move will happen and Zamalek have already signed two wingers in Tau’s position. I don’t think they will sign him from what people at the club told me,” a source close to the club said.

After leaving Sundowns, Tau signed for Brighton but, due to work permit issues, spent loan spells with Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht in Belgium. He eventually secured a UK permit but made only a handful of appearances before joining Ahly, where he lifted three league titles and two CAF Champions League crowns.