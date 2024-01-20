Three things to look out for when Bafana Bafana take on Namibia

Bafana will go up against some familiar faces in the Namibia team.

Aubrey Modiba (left), Themba Zwane (centre) and Peter Shalulile (right) celebrate a goal for Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs in May 2022. On Sunday, Namibia’s Shalulile will face up to Bafana’s Zwane and Modiba at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Picture: Backpagepix

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana take on Namibia on Sunday in Korhogo in an Africa Cup of Nations finals Group E match that they desperately need to win in their bid to qualify for the last 16.

A draw, and even a defeat, will not leave Bafana out of the reckoning, but it will leave them needing a bit of a miracle against Tunisia after the 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday.

Ordinarily, Bafana would be heavy favourites to beat Namibia, but Collin Benjamin’s side are fresh offpicking up a first ever win at an Afcon finals, when they stunned Namibia 1-0 on Tuesday.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for when Bafana and the Brave Warriors face off in a Southern African derby at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Peter Shalulile v the Sundowns defence

Namibia’s Peter Shalulile (L) is set to face many of his Sundowns teammates on Sunday. Picture: Haykel Hmima/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana start against Namibia on Sunday, then Brave Warriors striker Peter Shalulile will go up against a full defence made up of his teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is not beyone the realms of possibility too, as Siyanda Xulu’s poor performance against Mali has many suggesting he should be dropped for this game, leaving a gap for Kekana to step into.

It will be fascinating to see if the Sundowns back five can keep their own striker quiet, as well as Orlando Pirates striker Deon Hotto, who put up such a brilliant display in Namibia’s shock win over Tunisia.

Shalulile is still looking for his first goal of the competition, and no doubt his Masandawana teammates will be determine to make sure it does not come against them.

Bafana’s attack v Chippa United’s reserve keeper

Namibia Lloyd Kazapua will be looking to keep a second clean sheet in a row at this year’s Afcon finals when he faces Bafana on Sunday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Namibia number one Lloyd Kazapua has made just two appearances for Chippa United this season, losing his place as first choice shot-stopper at the Chili Boys to Nigerian ‘keeper Stanley Nwabili.

The 34 year-old, however, remains first choice for Collin Benjamin and the Brave Warriors, and will no doubt be keen to show his mettle again against the best Bafana have to offer.

Back in September, Kazapua kept a clean sheet as Namibia held Bafana to a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium, and if he can repeat the trick on Sunday, Namibia will have one foot in the last 16.

Bafana’s attack fired blanks against Mali and the likes of Themba Zwane, Percy Tau and Evidence Makgopa quickly need to find their form if they are to get past Kazapua and boost their own chances of making the knockout rounds.

How many changes will Broos make?

Could Zakhele Lepasa get a start against Namibia? Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It will be interesting to see if Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos keeps faith in the side that played well in the first half against Mali, but was then overpowered in the second, or if he rings the changes for the game against Namibia.

There are players whose positions look vulnerable, like Siyanda Xulu at the back, Sphephelo Sithole in midfield and Evidence Makgopa in attack.

Could Broos go for Grant Kekana at the back instead of Xulu, will he pick the experience of Thabang Monare over Sithole and will he put Zakhele Lepasa in the side in place of Makgopa? These are just some of his options, but it would also be no surprise if Broos gives the side he put out on Tuesday another go.

After all, for 45 minutes, Bafana cut through the Mali defence on plenty of occasions, with only their finishing letting them down. If the end product comes against Namibia, Bafana could just find redemption.