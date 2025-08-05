Tinkler gives update on Chiefs-linked Makgalwa

'If a club wants Keletso and makes the right offer, the club will not stand in his way,' said the Sekhukhune head coach.

Sekhukhune head coach Eric Tinkler says the club are prepared to let winger Keletso Makgalwa leave – but only at the right price.

The 28 year-old had a superb 2024/25 campaign at Sekhukhune, and was nominated for both the Footballer of the Season, and Players’ Player of the Season Awards.

Tinkler – ‘Keletso has a job to do’

The former Sundowns player scored 6 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 appearances for Babina Noko last season.

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with a move for Makgalwa but according to Tinkler, the club have yet to receive an acceptable offer from any team.

“Keletso has a job to do at Sekhukhune,” said Tinkler on Tuesday at the launch of the new Betway Premiership season in Sandton.

“Whether there was an offer or not it doesn’t meant the criteria that the club wants. He is a professional footballer and he needs to move on now.

“I explained to Keletso – he had the top assists in the league last season. Now if he wants people to be serious he must do it again.

“If a club wants Keletso and makes the right offer, the club will not stand in his way. But if it is not beneficial to the club, why should the club release the player? It doesn’t make sense.”

A fine start

Makgalwa already has one assist for Sekhukhune in the new campaign, Bradley Grobler heading home his corner in the 3-2 MTN8 quarterfinal win against TS Galaxy last weekend.

Sekhukhune play Stellenbosch in the semifinals. But their next match is their Betway Premiership opener at Orlando Pirates on Saturday.