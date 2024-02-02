Top agent Binkin explains quiet transfer window in PSL

“Most deals in the window were small deals and plenty of loans," said the football agent.

Renowned football agent Glyn Binkin has explained why club did not spend much during the January transfer window in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Clubs like Kaizer Chiefs did not buy new players during the last transfer period while Orlando Pirates only made low key signings and sold Thembinkosi Lorch to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Binkin says smaller club do not have the financial muscles to bid for quality players.

“This window was generally a quiet window throughout the world. Often when the big clubs spend money buying from the smaller clubs, then there is money in circulation and has a cascading effect but in this window, there were hardly any big clubs spending big money,” Binkin told Phakaaathi.

“Most deals in the window were small deals and plenty of loans. I think in Europe with the stricter implementation of financial fair play, clubs were less inclined to spend or face the consequences such as Everton are currently facing so that’s also a contributing factor.”

Binkin added that the last transfer window in South Africa was expected to be quiet, with teams such as Moroka Swallows FC having financial issues.

But, for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, they were able to get the players they want as they aim to make their squad more competitive for big tournaments like the Caf Champions League. Masandawana acquired the services of Zuko Mdunyelwa from Chippa United, Matias Esquivel from Argentina outfit Club Atletico Lanus, Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish side Sirius IK, and Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch.

“From a South African factor as you’ve seen over the past few months, many clubs are struggling financially. So, as expected there were very few deals locally aside from Sundowns who are obviously looking to bolster their squad for the Caf Champions League, AFL (African Football League), and next year’s Club World Cup which I am sure they will qualify for,” Binkin concluded.