Lorch explains why he left Pirates to join Sundowns

"Joining a winning team like Sundowns feels incredibly satisfying," says Lorch.

Thembinkosi Lorch has opened up about his shock move to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Lorch was offered to Chiefs before he joined Sundowns



Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on deadline day last Friday in a move that caught many by surprise even though Phakaaathi reported Sundowns’ interest back in 2022.



The 30-year-old midfielder says he is looking forward to linking up with fellow Bafana Bafana players like Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams at Sundowns.

“It will be good to meet up again with Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and many others from Bafana Bafana,” Lorch told the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine.

“I look forward to working with them and contributing to the success of the team here at Sundowns.”



Having spent nine years at Pirates, Lorch has admitted that leaving the Buccaneers was not easy.

“Leaving was tough, given the time I spent wearing the Pirates jersey and the love I received from the fans.

“However, I believe that making this move is a crucial step in my career at this time. Being in this new environment and joining a winning team like Sundowns feels incredibly satisfying.”



ALSO READ: Ngcobo facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Lorch also promised the Sundowns faithful that he will do his best to add value to the club.

“I promise them that they are going to enjoy my football. I will do my best to add to what the team has already achieved.

“Your support means everything. I am committed to giving my all for the team and our loyal Sandawana supporters,” concluded Lorch.