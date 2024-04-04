Tributes pour in for Chiefs defender Fleurs

Condolences poured in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, after the 24 year-old was killed in a hijacking on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning that Fleurs had been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe described the news as “very sad indeed” and “another talent gone too soon”.

Very sad indeed crime is on another level ,another talent gone so soon. Me condolences @KaizerChiefs and the Family of Luke Fleurs #MHSRiP 🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/DAFXB29kBH — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) April 4, 2024

That was in response to a tweet from Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa, who said ” I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime.”

The Premier Soccer League also sent its condolences, while announcing that a moment’s silence would be observed at all of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge matches.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs.



In this moment of profound loss, the PSL extends deepest sympathies to Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, the Fleurs family, and the entire football community.



In… pic.twitter.com/F0biFYNIvW — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 4, 2024

SuperSport United, meanwhile, also mourned the passing of their former defender.