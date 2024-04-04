Local Soccer

Tributes pour in for Chiefs defender Fleurs

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe described the news as 'very sad indeed'.

Luke Fleurs - Kaizer Chiefs

Luke Fleurs was killed in a hijacking on Wednesday night. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Condolences poured in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, after the 24 year-old was killed in a hijacking on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning that Fleurs had been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe described the news as “very sad indeed” and “another talent gone too soon”.

That was in response to a tweet from Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa, who said ” I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime.”

The Premier Soccer League also sent its condolences, while announcing that a moment’s silence would be observed at all of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge matches.

SuperSport United, meanwhile, also mourned the passing of their former defender.

