Kaizer Chiefs confirm Luke Fleurs passing

Fleurs was killed during a hijacking in Honeydew on Wednesday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed the sad passing of Luke Fleurs.



The 24-year-old defender, who was yet to make his debut for Amakhosi having joined them from SuperSport United in October last year, was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Honeydew.



It is alleged that Fleurs was at the petrol station when he was approached by men who demanded that he stepped out of his vehicle. They then allegedly shot him.



Chiefs have now confirmed via a statement that Fleurs has indeed passed away.



“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” read the club statement.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.”



Fleurs started his professional career at Ubuntu Cape Town in 2017 before moving to SuperSport United a year later.



He left SuperSport in 2023 to join Chiefs as a free agent.