Hunt slams officiating after Arrows come back to hold SuperSport

'The second goal was a throw in for us,' said the SuperSport head coach.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has blamed the officiating for his side’s capitulation in the second half against Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori were cruising in the first half. They raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes. The game looked to be dead and buried until Abafana bes’thende mounted a late comeback.



Lungelo Nguse and Gladwin Shitolo scored in the last 20 minutes to cancel out Ime Okon and Terence Dzvukamanja’s goals to earn Arrows a hard-fought 2-2 draw.



“Well, the second goal, it was our throw in. We scored a legitimate goal that was not offside. We had a penalty shout at the end. Yes, they came back at us but we should have won the game, they had three chances at goal,” Hunt bemoaned.



“The second goal was a throw in for us. We ran forward and they took the ball and we were out of shape so we’re disappointed.”

‘We had so many opportunities’

=Hunt feels that they could have wrapped up the game early had they been more clinical upfront. In the end, it wasn’t to be as Steve Komphela’s team showed character to snatch a point in a four-goal thriller at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.



“In the first half we could have been out of sight, we had so many opportunities and we didn’t take them,” Hunt added.



“We were playing well and there was no danger at all. They never looked like scoring and in the second half like I said, it was our throw in. We scored a legitimate goal that they gave offside so it’s just unfortunate.”



SuperSport are now in fifth position on the premiership standings with 34 points after 21 games. Meanwhile, Arrows who have played one game more are in ninth after accumulating 30 points. Hunt and his charges will next face in-form TS Galaxy, who have won their last three games in all competitions.