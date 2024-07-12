Mokwena promises to awaken sleeping giant after Wydad appointment

“One thing I appreciate is that the board is as ambitious as I am," said the former Sundowns coach.

After landing one of the biggest jobs on the African continent, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed events that led up to his appointment as the new head coach of Wydad Casablanca.

Mokwena addressed a packed media room in Morocco on Thursday after the club confirmed his capture on a three-year contract. The move comes a week after the 37-year-old’s shock exit at the Brazilians.

The start of a new chapter 📖#DimaWydad pic.twitter.com/oz9gDORdI0 — Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) July 11, 2024

Upon his arrival in Morocco, Mokwena wasted no time in promising Wydad fans of getting the club back to winning ways. The club finished in sixth position on the Botola Pro League standings and will not play in next season’s Caf Champions League.

“One thing I appreciate is that the board is as ambitious as I am and have committed to giving us full support to wake up a sleeping giant. Our work is not to teach Wydad how to win, they have 22 league titles and three Champions Leagues so they are a team that knows how to win,” said the eloquent Mokwena.

“Ours is to come here and remind them of what Wydad stands for. When I did my research, I found out that the word Wydad means love and appreciation. The same love and appreciation that I once felt from the supporters as an opponent, I’m grateful that things have changed and I will receive the same amount of love and maybe even more as I join this incredible family.



“It’s going to be a very difficult task and the board understands how difficult it’s going to be and the fans also understand how difficult it will be but difficult doesn’t mean impossible and our job is to get the club back where it belongs.”

The former Orlando Pirates coach added that it didn’t take long for the three-time Champions League winners to come knocking at his door following the departure at Sundowns.



It’s widely reported that his fallout with the club’s sporting director Flemming Berg led to his demise.



“Immediately after Wydad found out that I left Sundowns, I mean it only took the board a couple of hours to get in contact with my agent. It’s only proper that I thank my previous clubs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for the opportunity they gave me to coach their clubs,” he said.

“It’s because of my education and background that a club like Wydad has shown incredible interest in my services which has humbled me big time. I understand how big a challenge this is and I don’t come here with my eyes closed.”