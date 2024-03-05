PICS: Minnie Dlamini pays tribute to former colleague Siphiwe ‘Dr Mnandi’ Mkhonza

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza passed away on Tuesday at the age of 44.

Television presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini has opened up about receiving the devastating news of former Kaizer Chiefs defender and TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza’s death on Tuesday.

Dlamini and Mkhonza, who was affectionally known as Dr Mnandi, worked together at SABC Sport on SoccerZone for four years.

“Woke up to the devastating news that my brother/former colleague @siphiwemkhonza4 has passed [away]. We worked together for four years at @sabcsport on #Soccerzone. Your laughter, love and passion for the game will be sorely missed. Thank you for your contribution to the game we love as a player and in our hearts and one of the country’s most loved analysts. Rest in Power mnganam,” she wrote sharing several pictures of the two of them.

Siphiwe Mkhonza’s battle with illness

According to a report by Sunday World, Mkhonza has been battling kidney infections for a long time. Confirming his death on Tuesday morning, his family said in a statement that Mkhonza was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke [Johannesburg Academic Hospital] a month ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery.

They thanked his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to, and friends for their support during his illness.

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly, the family added.

Tributes pour in for Dr Mnandi

Dr Mnandi’s death send shock waves not only through the sporting fraternity, but fans on social media as well, who were unaware of his illness.

‘Rest in Peace’ and ‘Dr Mnandi’ hashtags have been climbing the social media trends ladder since news of his passing were confirmed.

His former club, Kaizer Chiefs released a statement on X to share their condolences.

“Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza. Dr Mnandi served the Club with distinction. As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We wish them strength and comfort. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Radio and TV sportscaster, Xoli Zondo also penned a heartwarming post on X to her former colleague.

“Rest In Peace Sphiwe ‘Dr Mnandi’ Mkhonza. You will forever remain in our hearts! I loved each and every minute of working with you. The country has lost a top football analyst and all-round great man! May God be with your children and comfort your family.”

SABC also shared their condolences to Mkhonza’s family on X.

“The SABC Sport team extends its deepest condolences to the Mkhonza family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Dr Mnandi.:

More condolences pouring in

