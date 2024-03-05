Buthelezi advised to attend trauma counseling after second hijack

'He is acting all tough around people, but you can tell that deep inside, he is not okay,' said a source.

A source close to Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi says the shot-stopper’s hijack and kidnapping incident last week has left him with a lot more questions than answers, but that he is trying to be strong after the ordeal.

Buthelezi was hijacked and taken hostage in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg last Thursday during the night. This was the second time in two years the goalkeeper was hijacked, having experienced the same thing while he was still on the books of DStv Premiership side TS Galaxy in 2022.

Pirates revealed on Friday that the shot-stopper was found unharmed, but what transpired might affect him psychologically.

“I feel sorry for him, no one deserves what happened to him, especially if it happens twice. Crime in the country is just too much. He is acting all tough around people, but you can tell that deep inside, he is not okay. I don’t think anyone who has been hijacked twice will feel okay,” said the source.

“But the club is giving him all the support that he needs. Remember Vincent Pule went through the same thing as well, and he came back alright after dealing with the situation. What happened is traumatic, no one can just move on after that.

“I’m happy the club also gave him some time off to sort out everything he needs to sort out. But he will be okay once he deals with the situation with the right people helping him.”