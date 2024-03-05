Former Chiefs and Arrows defender Mkhonza loses battle with kidney infection

The family of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza have confirmed the passing of the former footballer in the early hours of Tuesday after a long battle with a kidney infection.

Mkhonza, who was affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi” because of his punditry in football at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), lost his life at the age of 45.

It has been revealed that Mkhonza was admitted to the Charlotte Maxeke hospital last month, and was released after showing signs of improvement.

“Siphiwe Ignatious Mkhonza has passed on. Golden Arrows FC and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning at home. Mkhonza, affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi” from his current employer SABC, has been suffering from a kidney infection for a long time,” read a statement from the family sent through the South African Football Journalism Association (SAFJA).

“He was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke a month ago and was released after showing signs of recovery. Mkhonza has been taken care of by his girlfriend and the mother of his 3 children Ms Nondumiso Masengemi at their home in Roodepoort.

“The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to, and friends for their support during his illness. Mkhonza is survived by his, children, his father Joseph Skheshe-kheshe Mkhonza, his Mom Phindile Mkhonza, and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements.”

The hard-tackling defender had a long football career, which lasted over two decades having started playing professional football in 1999 for Bloemfontein Celtic before hanging up his boots in 2012 with his last club being Black Leopards.

He is probably best remembered as a player for winning the 2004/5 DStv Premiership title with Chiefs in his first season at the club.

Mkhonza also had a brief stint with the South African national senior national team Bafana Bafana, making 10 appearances for the national team.

Mkhonza also played for Ria Stars, SuperSport United, AmaZulu FC, and Maritzburg United.