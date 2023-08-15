Truter slams Sekhukhune players after ‘shocking’ display against Pirates

By Jonty Mark

Sekhukhune United head coach Brandon Truter blasted his side’s “shocking” display against Orlando Pirates after they were hammered 5-0 by the Buccaneers in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Saturday.



“The scoreline says it was a disaster for us,” said Truter.



“Pirates were clinical in their finishing, there were so many errors all over the park, it was unlike my boys. It started in the first half already. We were absolutely shocking in the first-half. We came in at 1-0 down. At half time I…. changed a few things, we got a penalty.



“If we score that it is 1-1. We missed it, and our heads dropped. There was a mentality change and in the next 10 minutes we conceded three goals.”



It was Chibuike Ohizu who missed the spot kick for Sekhukhune, and Zakhele Lepasa could even afford to miss his own penalty and complete a hat-trick, adding a second-half brace to the goals he netted in the first-half.



“The Pirates boys played football, they wanted this game,” added Truter.



“I think our mentality, thinking we could come to Orlando and just show up, not to compete and win the game …that was wrong.



“I think in terms of the players we lost (this season) and those that came in we have a better quality…but football will humble you. We found out a hard lesson tonight. It is a bitter pill to swallow.”



Sekhukhune do not have long to pick their heads up as they have a DStv Premiership game against Moroka Swallows on Wednesday, before they face Swaziland’s Young Buffaloes in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.



As for Pirates, they will hope to continue their goal-grabbing form as they travel this evening to take on Chippa United.