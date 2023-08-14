Zwane still hungry for more despite new role at Sundowns

By Katlego Modiba

Themba Zwane is in an elite class of player that has won every trophy on offer in the PSL and the biggest prize of them all on the African continent, the CAF Champions League.



ALSO READ: Mokoena’s success could be the reason for bad tackles – Rulani



However, the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is still hungry for more, despite turning 34 two weeks ago. His coach Rulani Mokwena has made no secret of the fact that Zwane’s time on the pitch will be managed this season to ease the workload.



Although the evergreen Sundowns linchpin is still undoubtedly one of the best players in the domestic league, he understands the coach’s decision.



“As a player, you just want to see yourself on the field helping the team,” said Zwane, who scored Sundowns’ winning goal in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.



“But at the same time you need to understand the situation you’re in. At the moment I understand the situation and I’m trying to respect the coach’s decision as well.”



Zwane’s impressive list of accolades boasts seven league titles, six domestic cups, the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup during his time with the Brazilians.



“We want to win all the trophies we’re competing for this season,” he added ahead of Tuesday’s DStv Premiership game against Golden Arrows.



“We have players and quality so why not? We just have to put in more effort because we know it won’t be easy, but the quality is there.”



“The hunger is still there and like I said, I just want to be a good example to the youngsters. That’s what keeps me going and hungry.



“I want to finish on a high note. I don’t know when my career will finish but as long as I get more chances I will use them. I want to win more trophies.”



ALSO READ: SuperSport coach Hunt left disappointed after Cup exit



Following a loan spell at now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces in the 2013-2014 campaign, the Tembisa-born midfielder has been an integral part of Sundowns’ domestic success.



“The only thing I do is work hard and I do my recovery very well,” he said.



“I do extras because that’s very important. I watch my games and I’m honest with myself. I need to do more shooting to improve the number of goals and assists. I try to get better each and every season.



“It’s also very important to have a personal trainer to get you ready for matches.”