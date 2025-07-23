Midfielder confirms Orlando Pirates departure

“After nine incredible years at this club, the time has come for me to take the next step in my journey,” wrote Tshobeni.

Azola Tshobeni has confirmed his departure from Orlando Pirates after nine years with the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has joined Betway Premiership side Chippa United, announced his Pirates exit through a post posted by his agency, P Management Sports, on social media. The agency also confirmed his move to the Chilli Boys.



“After nine incredible years at this club, the time has come for me to take the next step in my journey,” wrote Tshobeni.

“It’s not an easy decision, especially considering all the memories and moments I’ve experienced here, but it feels right.

“This club took me in as a young boy, nurtured me, and helped shape me into who I am today – not just as a player, but as a person, both on and off the pitch. For that, I will be forever grateful.

‘I can’t thank you enough’

“To the Club, the Chairman, the incredible supporters, all the coaches – from development to the first team – and, most of all, to my teammates, who I’ve had the privilege of sharing a locker room with for all these years, I can’t thank you enough. You’ve all been a part of this journey, and I’ll carry those moments with me forever.

“It’s been an honor to represent one of the biggest clubs on the continent for so long, especially at such a young age.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I know my family shares that pride. But as much as this chapter has meant to me, it’s time for me to embrace new challenges and see the full extent of the potential I know I have.

“My blood is Red, my skin is black, and my bones are white. Thank you for everything. Once and Always.”

Meanwhile, Phakaaathi understands that Tshobeni will be joined by his now ex-Pirates teammate Goodman Mosele at the Chilli Boys. Mosele is set to spend the season on loan.