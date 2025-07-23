Ex-Pirates star compares Nkota to Bale

'He's got technique, speed and power and he uses those things every time,' said Vilakazi.

Former Orlando Pirates captain and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has weighed in on Mohau Nkota’s high-profile move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, where he will line up alongside Dutch international and former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Vilakazi, speaking on iDiskiTV, praised Nkota’s attacking qualities and even likened the 20-year-old winger to former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, citing his technical ability, pace, and power.

‘Nkota … reminds me of Gareth Bale’

“What I like about Nkota is that he reminds me of Gareth Bale because he knows that he’s got technique, speed and power and he uses those things every time,” said Vilakazi.

“He will run down the opponent and cut in to use his technique and power. It’s a blessing in disguise for him to go there because he will play against the likes of Ronaldo and big guns that have won things.

“The knowledge you will get by rubbing shoulders against people that have won World Cups and Champions Leagues like Cristiano and Sadio Mané because they are there.”

Nkota enjoyed a breakout season with the Buccaneers, making 39 appearances and registering 12 goal contributions. However, Vilakazi believes the Soweto giants have already prepared for his departure by signing Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City ahead of the 2025–26 Betway Premiership campaign.

“Well done to the boy and I wish him all the best overseas even though there will be those questions as to why Saudi Arabia and not go to Portugal or Spain,” Vilakazi concluded.

‘Pirates won’t suffer that much’

“But when you are overseas, you are in an environment where everyone can see you. That’s why Pirates bought Appollis because I think they knew they were going to lose one player between (Relebohile) Mofokeng and Nkota.

“Pirates won’t suffer that much because he (Nkota) came in and he was not really a regular at Pirates but when he came in, he always did well and put the team ahead so I would just wish him all the best.”