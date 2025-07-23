Betway PSL

Chiefs remain silent on striker transfer leak

Jonty Mark

23 July 2025

'I can’t speak on anything right now until the club (Chiefs) makes announcements,' said Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung

Etiosa Ighodaro - AmaZulu

Etiosa Ighodaro is said to be joining Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs caused a stir last weekend when an announcement video for striker Etiosa Ighodaro appeared to be leaked on social media. 

This is despite the 24 year-old seemingly still being contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns

Chiefs’ Ighodaro issue

Ighodaro spent last season on loan at AmaZulu, and would need to have been released from his contract by his parent club Sundowns, for Amakhosi to snap him up as a free agent. 

It is unclear, however, whether Sundowns have done this. 

“I can’t speak on anything right now until the club (Chiefs) makes announcements,” said Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung this week, when quizzed about the Ighodaro ‘leak’.

Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane, meanwhile, believes Chiefs are ready for the new season after a pre-season camp in the Netherlands. 

“My body is tired, the players are tired, the trip to the Netherlands was a good one,” Zwane told Newzroom Africa

“I think all pre-seasons are like that, a place to understand our teammates and coach better.” 

Zwane added that the back-to-back games Amakhosi played was probably a deliberate tactic. 

Toyota Cup showdown

“From my understanding it was deliberate, to make sure we are physically ready for the new season.”

Chiefs will play their next pre-season match against Asante Kotoko of Ghana on Saturday in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

