VAR in the PSL this season? – ‘Probably not’

'If things go well we could see VAR introduced in the later stages of the season,' added SAFA Head of Referees Abdul Ebrahim.

South African Football Association (SAFA) Head of Referees Abdul Ebrahim says it is unlikely Video Assistant Referee technology will be rolled out in the Premier Soccer League this season.

Gayton wants VAR

Minister of Sport, Art and Recreation Gayton McKenzie has championed the use of VAR in South African football, and has already allocated R40 million of his departments money to SAFA.

But Ebrahim said the roll out still needed to be approved by the SAFA National Executive Committee (NEC).

“We have received the funding from the government and discussions are underway as far as the next steps are concerned,” Ebrahim told SABC Sport.

“We have to get approval from the National Executive Committee and once the approval is received we can commence training sessions.

‘If things go well…’

“For 2026/27 (and VAR), probably not. If things go well we could see VAR introduced in the later stages of the season. But obviously we have a VAR project team in place, and when they are ready to do their media briefing, they will provide much more information as to what the next steps are and how long it will take, and when the full integration of VAR will be in our leagues.”