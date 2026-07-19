‘There’s nothing to hide’ – McKenzie defends spending nearly R31m on Fifa World Cup trip

Here's the breakdown of how the millions were spent.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has revealed it spent R30.95 million on South Africa’s 2026 Fifa World Cup programme, with the biggest expenses including official travel, hospitality, match tickets and tournament activations as scrutiny grows over government spending on the global showpiece.

Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed the breakdown of how the money was spent, stating that the department has “nothing to hide”.

“Over the past week, questions have been raised in Parliament and in the media about spending connected to South Africa’s engagement with the Fifa World Cup 2026, most of it centred on a figure of approximately R31 million, which is an amount that was openly disclosed in a parliamentary reply where there was nothing to hide,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

151 people sent to Mexico for Fifa World Cup

McKenzie said the total number of people sent to Mexico and the USA is 151, excluding the service provider team.

“The final consolidation of what private sponsors covered, with possible shortfalls to be funded separately, is currently underway through post-event reconciliation.”

He added that R7.8 million covered the official delegation responsible for delivering the programme.

“That included international flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance, daily allowances and all approved travel costs for me, executive management and officials responsible for logistics, communications, protocol, governance and programme delivery, as well as the South African artists and cultural representatives who formed part of our official delegation.”

‘Can’t be organised on Zoom’

Defending the R7.8 million spent on the official delegation responsible for delivering the programme, he said, “People don’t organise an international programme on Zoom. You need the right people on the ground”.

In a media statement, he explained that R6.71 million funded the South Africa 2010 Legends Programme.

“The match between the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends and Mexico’s 2010 legends was filled to capacity. Our football legends didn’t just travel to watch football,” said McKenzie.

“They represented South Africa in an official exhibition match and legacy events that celebrated our football history and kept the spirit of 2010 alive while promoting South African football on the global stage.”

McKenzie denies hosting parties

McKenzie said R3.36 million was allocated to official hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey.

“These were not parties. They were working spaces where government leaders, investors, sponsors, football officials and international partners met to discuss investment, tourism, sport and future opportunities for South Africa.

“That is how countries build relationships and attract opportunities.”

R3.01 million was spent on 294 official Fifa match tickets across three host cities. The minister said the tickets formed part of the approved programme and allowed our delegation, stakeholders and programme participants to attend official World Cup fixtures linked to South Africa’s activation and engagement programme.

R10 million on ‘SA’s physical presence’

The R10 million was spent on South Africa’s physical presence at the Fifa World Cup. According to the minister, it paid for the design, construction and installation of our exhibition spaces in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey.

It also covered the branding, décor, lighting, sound, screens, technical equipment, furniture, logistics, transport, security, maintenance and the teams who built, operated and later dismantled everything.

“It funded the actual programme that thousands of football fans experienced. South African musicians performed live.

“Our chefs introduced the world to South African food. Local artists and crafters displayed and sold proudly South African products. Businesses promoted South Africa as a tourism destination and an investment destination. Visitors walked away with a better understanding of our country, our people and what South Africa has to offer.

“That is not wasteful spending – it is nation building, economic promotion and creating opportunities for South Africans.”

What the state funded – and what it didn’t

The minister said it is also important to be plain about what the state paid for, and what it did not.

“Private sector partners – including Brand South Africa, Coca-Cola, Honor, Betway, Cell C and Old School – funded Lucky Fans, journalists, podcasters and influencers who travelled as part of this programme, along with further fan mobilisation activities.

“That sponsorship sat outside the department’s own expenditure. It reduced the amount that would otherwise have fallen to the state, not the other way around.

“I personally solicited more than R5 million in this way from our generous sponsors, who will continue to work with the department on further exciting projects in time to come.”

He added that “spending a departmental budget on the department’s mandate is not, in itself, a wrongdoing”.

McKenzie said if anyone believes money was improperly sent, he advises the relevant authorities be approached for an investigation.

“If any person believes money was improperly allocated, appropriated or spent, or that I personally benefited in a corrupt manner, I invite them to bring that evidence forward, to Parliament, the Auditor-General, or to any law enforcement body with the power to investigate it.”

McKenzie’s own costs

He revealed his cost was only R1.05 million; which included flights, accommodation and insurance.

“That has not happened. What has happened is that opposition parties have taken a lawful, budgeted, mandate-aligned spend and tried to make it sound sinister. They have made it sound as though I spent R31 million on myself, when my own costs totalled just over R1 million and included the need to fly back to South Africa for 16 June midway through the World Cup group stages.

“Rather than a dedicated driver in every city, I took a lift with my adviser in his respective rental cars over the entire period, instead of hiring dedicated chauffeurs. When the need arose, I used Ubers and taxis but did not opt for dedicated, pricey official ground transport options,” he said.