Mngqithi backs Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job

'It's high time we trust our own,' said Mngqithi.

Pitso Mosimane has received another high-profile endorsement to become the next Bafana Bafana head coach, with newly appointed Yanga boss Manqoba Mngqithi backing the decorated tactician for the national team job.

Do Bafana need a new coach?

Although SAFA insist Hugo Broos remains Bafana’s head coach, reports in Belgium have suggested the 74-year-old has left the association, fuelling speculation over who could succeed him.

According to multiple reports, Mosimane has emerged as the leading candidate for the position. Mngqithi, who was recently unveiled as Yanga’s new head coach, believes the time has come for a South African coach to lead the national team.

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, already publicly backed the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach to take over from Broos.

“There are positions that must come to you and not you going all out to say ‘hey, I want that job’ because it is unfair to everyone else that might be deserving of getting the job,:” Mngqithi said on Radio 2000.

“There are so many good coaches out there. There is coach Pitso (Mosimane) who is not working currently and he deserves that opportunity.

“There are so many coaches that qualify for that position of leading Bafana Bafana so let the reality unfold. It’s high time we trust our own.”

Mosimane most decorated

Mosimane is one of the most decorated coaches on the African continent. He guided Sundowns to CAF Champions League glory in 2016 before winning back-to-back continental titles with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2020 and 2021.

With uncertainty continuing to surround Broos’ future, support for Mosimane’s appointment appears to be gathering momentum, with Mngqithi becoming the latest influential figure to throw his weight behind the experienced coach.