Veteran Sundowns keeper Onyango reveals when he plans to retire

"I don't see myself staying longer because I have to create space for youngsters," says Onyango.

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalkeeper and former African-based Footballer of the Year Denis Onyango is not yet ready to call time on his playing career.



Onyango believes he still has a role to play at the DStv Premiership champions.



There were whispers that the decorated Ugandan will hang up his gloves when the current season concludes with Ronwen Williams the new number one at the Brazilians.

The 38-year-old revealed he plans to carry on playing beyond this campaign which will stretch time in South African top-flight football close to two decades having started at SuperSport United back in 2006.

“I think maybe one or two more seasons and I think I should be done in two seasons,” the veteran goalkeeper said to Phakaaathi.

“It should be time for me to step aside and help Kennedy (Mweene) somewhere and somehow try to nature the young ones because at some point I have to let go.

“I don’t see myself staying longer because I have to create space for youngsters and give them an opportunity to carry the team and feel the heat a little bit.”

In his prime, Onyango led the Uganda Cranes to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualification. The most significant one being in 2017, it was the first time they qualified for the tournament in 39 years.

“That decision (to retire) I have to look at it at the end of the season and see how the body reacts,” Onyango said about his future plans.



“Because it’s all about the body and as much as the heart might still want to go on for 20 more seasons, if the body says I am tired then you have to let go.

“I also have better plans for myself to try and nurture the young ones and help some Ugandan goalkeepers to come to the party as well because the federation back home looks at me to help them.”