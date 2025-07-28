WATCH – Pirates poke fun at Chiefs over MTN8 failure

Pirates release a cartoon mocking Chiefs for not qualifying for the MTN8.

Orlando Pirates have started the banter ahead of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, releasing a video taking aim at Kaizer Chiefs for not qualifying for the MTN8.

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤



We are now less than a week away from the start of the 2025/26 season.



Let the games begin!



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/qiM2aXjlkN — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) July 28, 2025

In the video, an Amakhosi player arrives at the airport brandishing a Nedbank Cup winners, and strides confidently past a queue of MTN8 qualifiers. However, he is stopped by a customs official, who points out that there is priority boarding for the sides playing in the MTN8.

Chiefs’ embarrassment

Chiefs finished 9th in the Betway Premiership last season, meaning they failed to qualify for the MTN8 for the second season in a row. The PSL season will kick off this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinals.

Amakhosi did beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final to win their first trophy in a decade, and it remains to be seen if Kaizer Chiefs’ own media team hits back in the coming days.

A mixed pre-season

Chiefs have had a mixed pre-season, and lost the Toyota Cup for the second season in a row on Saturday, going down 3-2 on penalties to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Pirates will play Polokwane City on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in their MTN8 quarterfinal.