Ndah declares he’s ready for Pirates’ return after injury layoff

It’s been a long time out, and I had to go through a lot of rehabs,” said Ndah.

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah says he is ready for the new season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

After recovering from his long-term injury, Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah has declared his readiness for the upcoming season.

Ndah spent several months sidelined with a recurring injury last season. The Nigerian centre-back missed the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain.



However, after finally making the full recovery and starting training with the rest of the team, the Super Eagles defender says he is eager to return to competitive action for the Buccaneers.

“I’m ready to go. It’s been a long time out, and I had to go through a lot of rehabs,” Ndah told eNCA.

“Honestly, it feels like I’m playing for the first time again because it’s been so long. Just being able to train with the team again has been a great feeling.”

With the MTN8 coming up this coming weekend, where Pirates are at home in Orlando against Polokwane City FC, Ndah admitted he missed the matchday experience during his time on the sidelines.

“I’ve missed the fans, the stadium atmosphere, everything. Heading into the MTN8, we know how important it is. Every competition matters, but right now, we’re taking things one day at a time.”

As Pirates begin their MTN8 title defence on Saturday with a quarterfinal clash against Rise and Shine, Ndah is optimistic that the Buccaneers can create another record by winning it for the fourth time on a trot.

“I don’t mind winning it over and over again. The feeling never changes. This is a big club with high expectations, and this season, we’re going for everything.”

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou this weekend to see if he can replicate the start of his predecessor Jose Riveiro and win the MTN8 in his first season in charge of the Buccaneers.

Riveiro, who joined the Buccaneers in 2022, won the competition that same year, edging AmaZulu 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Monnapule Saleng scored the only goal of the match.

The Spaniard went on to win the MTN8 in 2023 and 2024.



Just like when Riveiro arrived in 2022, there’s skepticism around Ouaddou’s appointment as a Pirates coach, with many expressing doubts if he is a capable replacement for Riveiro, who left the Buccaneers to join Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

What better way to silence those doubters than by winning the MTN8 on the first attempt?